Photos: Telly Leung Takes the Stage At Birdland Jazz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, July 22, Birdland presented Broadway leading man Telly Leung with a new concert, “Back to Birdland.” See photos from the show!

Broadway's Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent) returned to Birdland stage after a six-year hiatus that has taken him all over the world as a performer and director.

Telly performed Broadway classics as well as songs from his solo recordings, featuring a trio of New York's finest musicians with Gary Adler (piano), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass) and Joe Choroszewski (drums).

About Telly Leung

Telly Leung is a Chinese-American, New York City native, Broadway & television performer, recording artist, producer, director, theater arts teacher and coach. His Broadway and national touring performing credits include Aladdin in Disney's "Aladdin" on Broadway, “In Transit,” “Allegiance” (with George Takei & Lea Salonga), “Godspell,” “Rent” (final Broadway company), “Wicked” (Boq, original Chicago company), “Pacific Overtures,” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song.” In 2010, he starred as Angel in “Rent” at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Marcel in Season 3 of "Warrior" (HBO Max), Wes the Warbler on “Glee,” as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct,” “Odd Mom Out,” “Deadbeat,” and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.” Telly is featured as a performance coach for the Jimmy Awards in the PBS documentary, "Broadway or Bust.” He can be heard on many original Broadway cast recordings and has released two solo albums - I’ll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) - on The Yellow Sound Label. His EP, “You Matter” is a collection of 5 songs made during the 2020 pandemic with composer & arranger Gary Adler and profits will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. He co-directed The 2022 Ford's Theatre Gala in Washington, DC with Michael McElroy - a ceremony honoring legendary music mogul Clive Davis and South Carolina Congressman James E. Cylburn with the Lincoln Medal of honor, hosted by Phylicia Rashad. Other directing credits include David Henry Hwang's "Yellowface" (Theatre Raleigh), "Rent" (UC Irvine), and "Godspell" (University of Michigan). He holds a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama. Telly currently lives in Harlem in New York City with his husband, James.

Comments