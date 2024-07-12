Exclusive: Catching Up and Talking Cabaret with Faith Prince & Michael Kirk Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We have a Tony-winning legend here! Faith Prince joins us on The Roundtable! She is here with cabaret star and professor Michael Kirk Lane to talk about the Cabaret Intensive coming to the 92nd Street Y! Also, is Faith Price coming to Broadway this season? We ask and find out!

This week long intensive in the art form of Cabaret will be led by Tony winner and Broadway legend Faith Prince, and award-winning cabaret performer and historian Michael Kirk Lane. The two will be joined by acclaimed cabaret musical directors Alex Rybeck and Yasuhiko (Yaz) Fukuoka. The week will also feature acclaimed artists and cabaret professionals: Natalie Douglas, Jeff Harnar, Carolyn Montgomery, Sidney Myer, Tracy Stark, Billy Stritch, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Darnell White.

Through a series of thought-provoking discussions and informative sessions, participants will gain valuable insights into the art form of cabaret, empowering them to showcase the most authentic version of themselves on stage.

Be ready to ask questions and dig deeper into your material to sharpen the specificity of your authenticity. Bring songs that reveal the inner YOU. We are pulling off the mask and presenting ourselves through song. This week is focused on delving into the infrastructure of performance. It is the perfect opportunity to refine your craft and take your cabaret skills to the next level!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!