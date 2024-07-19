Video: Telly Leung is Flying Back to Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We love Telly here on the Roundtable! Broadway star Telly Leung, of the musicals Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent and more, will present his new show Back to Birdland on Monday, July 22 at the jazz club. Leung returns to the Birdland stage after a six-year hiatus that has taken him all over the world as a performer and director. Expect to hear Broadway classics, as well as songs from his solo recordings, featuring a trio of New York’s finest musicians with Gary Adler on piano, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass and Joe Choroszewski on drums. Telly jonis us to talk art, directing, and the overall arch of his career.

Leung is a Chinese-American, New York City native, Broadway and television performer, recording artist, producer, director, theater arts teacher and coach. Besides his many Broadway and national touring performing credits, television audiences will remember him as Marcel in Season three of “Warrior” (HBO Max), Wes the Warbler on “Glee,” as well as his guest star appearances on “Instinct,” “Odd Mom Out,” “Deadbeat,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

He can be heard on many original Broadway cast recordings and has released two solo albums: I’ll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016), on the Yellow Sound Label. His EP You Matter is a collection of five songs made during the 2020 pandemic with composer and arranger Gary Adler, with profits benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!