Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022

WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 27 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022 Flatch is ready for some spooky and spirited Halloween celebrations! When a psychic at Barb's ladies "spooky night" influences some big changes and sparks some Flatch romance - dynamics are forever changed in the all-new "The Headless Horseman" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 27 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its second season, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by Directors Guild of America Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes of Season One. WELCOME TO FLATCH is inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning format, "This Country."

The documentary crew is back to catch up with the residents of Flatch, a small American town. The crew continues to follow cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley), who let the cameras in on their lives and local current happenings, such as the revered cane ceremony honoring the oldest person in town and a power outage that turns into the event of the year. The local minister, JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott), is navigating a rekindled relationship with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash), the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot." Other Flatch residents include Shrub's frenemy, MICKEY ST. JEAN (Justin Linville); Kelly's lifelong rival NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. In Season Two, BARB FLATCH (Jaime Pressly) returns to her hometown for a new start. BARB grew up a Flatch-in Flatch-and is attempting to give the town the glow-up it deserves, one margarita at a time.

WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

Watch a clip FROM the series here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on NEW AMSTERDAM, airing on NBC on Tuesday, October 25, 2022! Max goes on a mission to make New York safer. Iggy helps a family come to terms with their deaf child’s inability to communicate. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LA BREA on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LA BREA on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on LA BREA, airing on NBC on Tuesday, October 25, 2022! Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious Building, where they believe they may find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE VOICE, airing on NBC on Tuesday, October 25, 2022! The Battle Rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUANTUM LEAP on NBC - Monday, October 24, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUANTUM LEAP on NBC - Monday, October 24, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on QUANTUM LEAP, airing on NBC on Monday, October 24, 2022! Ben and Addison find themselves in San Francisco during the historic 1989 earthquake. As the city continues to crumble with aftershocks, Ben must try to mend a family in chaos. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, October 24, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, October 24, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE VOICE, airing on NBC on Monday, October 24, 2022! The Battle Rounds continue as Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Watch a video of a performance of Lady Gaga's 'Paparazzi' on a recent episode now!