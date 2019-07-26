Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, August 3, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, August 3, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
113 - Bella's New Companion
Kelly, Phil and their daughter Jules are looking to adopt a pet -- just as long as it gets along with their Chinese Crested dog, Bella.
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
518 - Looks Can be Deceiving
Just because something is scaly... or prickly... or has a lot of legs, doesn't mean you should turn away. We'll introduce you to some creatures that get a bad rep just because of how they look.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
218 - One-Level Living
With the main framing complete, Tom shows Kevin where water infiltration has damaged the house, what he's doing to repair it, and how he'll prevent it from happening again. Landscape architect Jade Cummings shows Kevin the plan for the side patio and how it's not only designed for ease of entry into the house, but also for dramatic effect and proper drainage.
WELCOME HOME
118 - Forever Family of Love
Zockie was an independent single woman going through a rough patch when she got the phone call that would change her life--her sister's two young children were in need of a living situation. Zockie found a way to make it work, and though they all lived in her car for a time, she finally saved enough to rent a home. Now Treger, Rob and the designers can lend a hand in making the place perfect for all three of them.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
101 - Returning the Love
A Labrador retriever looks after a boy with diabetes; A school at THE ZOO connecting children with wildlife; Pilots who transport rescue animals to new homes.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
113 - Honey Invention
Host Alie Ward shows us: The jetski submarine breaching the sea. The artist balancing boulders. Horses having a ball. And, streaming sweetness from a sticky spigot.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
