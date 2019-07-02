Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 7/7-7/11

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and Pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to challenge some of the biggest celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live, interactive series in late night television.





Sunday, July 7 - ROBYN DIXON and KEKE PALMER Show 16105



Monday, July 8 - JOAO FRANCO and COLIN MACY-O'TOOLE Show 16106



Tuesday, July 9 - TINSLEY MORTIMER and CAMILLE GRAMMER Show 16107



Wednesday, July 10 - KUMAIL NANJIANI and PHOEBE ROBINSON Show 16108



Thursday, July 11 - PAULY D and COUNTESS LUANN Show 16109



**denotes changes or additions





