Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 6/29-7/3
Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.
Scheduled guests for the week of JUNE 29-JULY 3 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, June 29 - Jon Stewart ("Irresistible"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices
Tuesday, June 30 - The Political View with Dr. Jill Biden (author, "Joey: The Story of Joe Biden")
Wednesday, July 1 - Day of Hot Topics
Thursday, July 2 - Ben Platt ("The Politician")
Friday, July 3 (ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 5/14/2020) - The Political View with ABC News contributor Rahm Emanuel; Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, joined by her attorney Ben Crump
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 6/29-7/3
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Sunday, July 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WORLD OF DANCE on NBC - Friday, July 10, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT on NBC - Thursday, July 9, 2020
Scheduled guests for the week of JUNE 29-JULY 3 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, June 29 - Jon Stewart ("Irresistible"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices
Tuesday, June 30 - The Political View with Dr. Jill Biden (author, "Joey: The Story of Joe Biden")
Wednesday, July 1 - Day of Hot Topics
Thursday, July 2 - Ben Platt ("The Politician")
Friday, July 3 (ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 5/14/2020) - The Political View with ABC News contributor Rahm Emanuel; Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, joined by her attorney Ben Crump