Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 5/22-5/28
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.
The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gavin Purcell. Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, and Jamie Granet-Bederman also produce. "The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.
Friday, May 22: At Home Edition: Jennifer Lopez, Henry Winkler and musical guest Twenty One Pilots. Show 1269E
Monday, May 25: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney, Blake Shelton, and more. Show 52520
Tuesday, May 26: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Brad Pitt, and more.Show 52620
Wednesday, May 27: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Bruce Springsteen, Jamie Foxx, Will Ferrell, and more. Show 52720
**Thursday, May 28: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, Amy Poehler, and more. Show 52820
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Thursday, May 28, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Thursday, June 4, 2020
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.
The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gavin Purcell. Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, and Jamie Granet-Bederman also produce. "The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.
Friday, May 22: At Home Edition: Jennifer Lopez, Henry Winkler and musical guest Twenty One Pilots. Show 1269E
Monday, May 25: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney, Blake Shelton, and more. Show 52520
Tuesday, May 26: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Brad Pitt, and more.Show 52620
Wednesday, May 27: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Bruce Springsteen, Jamie Foxx, Will Ferrell, and more. Show 52720
**Thursday, May 28: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, Amy Poehler, and more. Show 52820
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions