Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 4/1-4/7
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.
The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Vice President Joe Biden, Lady Gaga and musical guest Marcus Mumford plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E
**Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler, Jessica Alba and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E
Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1234E
Monday, April 6: At Home Edition: Justin Timberlake plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1235E
**Tuesday, April 7: At Home Edition: Kerry Washington, Russell Wilson and Ciara plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1235E
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
