Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 8/29-9/5

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.



Thursday, August 29



Amanda Seyfried; Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon & Keith L. Williams (OAD: 8/6/19)











Friday, August 30



Jeff Daniels; Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff (OAD: 7/30/19)











Monday, Sept. 2



Tiffany Haddish; Jared Harris; musical performance by the Smashing Pumpkins (OAD: 8/7/19)







*Tuesday, Sept. 3



Jim Gaffigan; Ann Curry (n)











*Wednesday, Sept. 4



Vice President Joe Biden (n)











*Thursday, Sept. 5



Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Graham Norton (n)





