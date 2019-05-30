Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on CBS 5/30 â€“ 6/7

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."



Check out the upcoming guests here:

Thursday, May 30











Friday, May 31







TV host Sharon Osbourne; actor Sam Richardson; stand-up comedy performance by Ryan Conner (OAD: 3/13/19)







Actor Max Greenfield; actress Maggie Siff (OAD: 3/25/19)



*Monday, June 3



Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas; performance by mentalist Lior Suchard (OAD: 3/4/19)





*Tuesday, June 4



Actress Isla Fisher; actor Chiwetel Ejiofor; "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with Jonas Brothers (OAD: 3/5/19)





*Wednesday, June 5

Actress Allison Janney; actor Samuel L. Jackson; comedy with Jonas Brothers (OAD: 3/6/19





*Thursday, June 6

Actor Cole Sprouse; actor Dan Levy; "Carpool Karaoke" and musical performance by Jonas Brothers (OAD: 3/7/19)









*Friday, June 7

Actor Zach Braff; talk and musical performance with Ben Platt (OAD: 4/2/19)





