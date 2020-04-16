Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 4/16 - 4/24
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
*Thursday, April 16
Bob Odenkirk; Leslie Jordan; musical performance by JP Saxe & Julia Michaels (n)
Friday, April 17
Usher; Alison Pill; Javier Hernández (OAD: 3/4/20)
*Monday, April 20
Taraji P. Henson; musical performance by Andrea and Matteo Bocelli (n)
*Tuesday, April 21
Ray Romano; musical performance by Melanie C (n)
*Wednesday, April 22
Mike D and Adrock of the Beastie Boys; musical performance by Alec Benjamin (n)
*Thursday, April 23
Hugh Jackman (n)
*Friday, April 24
Martin Freeman; Pete Holmes; musical performance by Bad Bunny (OAD: 3/3/20)