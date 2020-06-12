Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 6/15-6/19

The following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of June 15, 2020. Please note: content is all-new and lineup is subject to change.







Monday, June 15: Award-winning director, producer and writer Spike Lee and cast members Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors from the new Netflix film "Da 5 Bloods." Plus, Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, along with the family's attorneys Ben Crump and Lonita Baker, with the latest on her fight for justice in THE KILLING of her daughter. In celebration of Father's Day, a salute to America's dads from popular YouTuber Rob Kenney-the mastermind behind "Dad How Do I?" to a dad who recorded emotional goodbye videos while in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Also, how the Wounded Warrior Project has helped a father combat PTSD after serving in Iraq.







Tuesday, June 16: Prison inmates, their families and those working within the system respond to the potential release of select prisoners to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. (OAD: 4/15/20)







Wednesday, June 17: Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on his Washington Post op-ed calling upon Asian Americans to become part of the solution against COVID-19 and his non-profit organization Humanity Forward. Plus, Financial expert Suze Orman on her new book "The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+" and podcast "Women & Money." (OAD: 4/16/20)







Thursday, June 18: "Live" co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Plus, Actress Olivia Munn on her Netflix film "Love Wedding Repeat," dating and more. Couples from TLC's popular "90 Day Fiancé" join the show to talk about the new spinoff "90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined." (OAD: 4/17/20)







Friday, June 19: Stars of the ABC series "The Baker and the Beauty" Nathalie Kelley and Victor Rasuk. Plus, Overindulging in Quarantine-guests who have found themselves binging on comfort food and drinking to pass the time and adults who are sheltering with their parents. An ER doctor loses temporary custody of her 4-year-old daughter to her ex-husband over Coronavirus fears. (OAD: 4/20/20)

