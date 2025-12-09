REDCAT Unveils Winter/Spring 2026 Season Of New Work Across Performance, Music, And Visual Art

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT) will present its Winter/Spring 2026 season featuring new commissions, touring engagements, installations, and multidisciplinary collaborations spanning January through July. The lineup will include projects in contemporary dance, experimental theatre, new music, film, opera development, and gallery exhibition, continuing the organization’s commitment to supporting new and exploratory work.

The season will open with a presentation of filmmaker Chantal Akerman’s D’Est en Musique, performed live with cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton and pianist Sarah Rothenberg in collaboration with Monday Evening Concerts. Writer Carmen Maria Machado will appear as this year’s Katie Jacobson Writer in Residence for an evening of readings and discussion.

The Industry’s LAB series will return with new opera projects by Guillermo E. Brown, Carmina Escobar, and Matana Roberts developed in partnership with REDCAT. Later in the season, Wild Up will offer two music programs—The Odes, exploring experimental lineage across eras, and The Interior Castle, centered on works by visionary women composers including Emahoy Tsegue Maryam Guebrou.

Artist and writer Harmony Holiday’s newly commissioned exhibition Spectacular Brooding will be on view throughout the spring, investigating grief, performance, and the space she terms the “Black Backstage.” Additional programming includes the Los Angeles premiere of Gibson + Recoder’s multi-projection installation The Changeover System: A Projection Performance Installation and a performance of George Friedrich Haas’ Third String Quartet by JACK Quartet.

Dance artists Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener will premiere Open Machine, a choreography-driven exploration of AI using live transcription, projected imagery, and virtual renderings that interact with the performers. REDCAT will also present the first public screening of Ben Caldwell’s For Whose Entertainment, created in 1979.

Further highlights will include an appearance by performance artist Jibz Cameron (Dynasty Handbag) for an evening of work connected to her new memoir; annual student screenings and performances from CalArts’ School of Film/Video, MFA Creative Writing Program, and Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance; and a new performance by Jodie Landau presented with Beth Morrison Projects.

Closing the season, the PARTCH Ensemble will introduce newly constructed replicas of Harry Partch’s custom instruments in its annual program, joined by world premieres by Rand Steiger and Daniel Corral. Writer-director Shayok Misha Chowdhury will present a new work created with his mother, physicist Bulbul Chakraborty, titled RHEOLOGY.

This season reflects REDCAT’s ongoing focus on experimentation, interdisciplinary dialogue, and the presentation of emerging and established voices within contemporary performance and art.

