Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 5/6-5/10
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of May 6-10. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, May 6 - Comedian Jordan Klepper ("Klepper"); fitness expert Tracy Anderson
Tuesday, May 7 - Actress Madelaine Petsch ("Riverdale"); comedian and author Chris Kattan ("Baby Don't Hurt Me: Stories and Scars from Saturday Night Live"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, May 8 - Drag queen and host RuPaul Charles ("RuPaul's Drag Race"); chef Anne Burrell
Thursday, May 9 - Actors 50 Cent, Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora ("Power"); author Ann Patchett ("Lambslide")
Friday, May 10 - Actor Peter Krause ("9-1-1")
