PRIDE AND PREJUDICE and More Set for The Flat Rock Playhouse 2026 Season

Connection is the heart of every great story, and the heartbeat of Flat Rock Playhouse. In 2026, they celebrate the universal themes that unite us — love, resilience, and community — through seven productions. These are Hits that Hit Home — beloved classics and modern masterpieces brought to life in bold, imaginative ways.

Audiences will fall in love again with Kate Hamill's inventive adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, where Jane Austen's sharpest comedy classic is turned upside down and infused with a thoroughly modern heartbeat. They can cut loose with the electric energy of Footloose, featuring a score of anthems that defined a generation — a show that doesn't just dance, but dazzles. They’ll celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking RENT the Musical, a raw, raucous, Pulitzer Prize–winning love letter that gave voice to the misfits, the rebels, and the ones who loved without permission. “Viva la vie boheme!”

Laughter takes center stage with Neil Simon's The Odd Couple, a timeless comedy that finds heart and humor in the clash of opposites and the friendship that endures because of it. Voices will rise for Sister Act, a riotous musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film that never fails to bring audiences to their feet. And something entirely new awaits with the world premiere of Rumpelstiltskin — a bold reimagining of the Grimm Brothers’ classic, spun with folk, rap, percussion, and the timeless truth that what truly matters can’t be measured in gold. Part of the Playhouse Jr. Licensing initiative, this world premiere brings new theatre to audiences of all ages, continuing a bright new chapter of storytelling from Flat Rock Playhouse’s stage to the world.

Though these stories differ in style and setting, each one connects its audience — through laughter, through song, through shared humanity. Together, they remind everyone that the heart of theatre isn’t only on the stage, but in the moments they share.

And just when it seems the curtain is about to close, Flat Rock Playhouse gathers its community for the tradition that says it all: the 10th Anniversary of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas. This beloved holiday spectacular is more than a finale — it is a joyful celebration of the community that makes the Playhouse’s magic possible, year after year.

Seven extraordinary shows. Five Music on the Rock concerts. One unforgettable season. Hits that Hit Home — stories audiences return to, because they remind them they’re not alone.

