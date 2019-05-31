Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 6/3-6/7

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of June 3-7.



Monday, June 3 - "Big Little Lies" actor ADAM SCOTT stops by, and "Live" recaps Ryan's weekend hosting Wango Tango. Plus, every day this week, Kelly and Ryan will meet a different kid superstar with "Lil' Champions Week." Today, the hosts take on the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.



Tuesday, June 4 - The hosts welcome "Billions" star DAMIAN LEWIS, and magician DAN WHITE performs for the "Live" audience. And "Lil' Champions Week" continues with a demo from 11-year-old sport stacking champ KAITLYN QUINN.



Wednesday, June 5 - SIENNA MILLER discusses the film "American Woman," and SANAA LATHAN talks about the series "The Twilight Zone." In addition, 12-year-old bowling champ KATELYN ABIGANIA shows off her skills as part of "Lil' Champions Week."



Thursday, June 6 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "T.O.T.S." star VANESSA WILLIAMS, and MJ RODRIGUEZ chats about the series "Pose." Also, the hosts get into THE KITCHEN with the winner of "MasterChef Junior" during "Lil' Champions Week."



Friday, June 7 - KIEFER SUTHERLAND speaks about the series "Designated Survivor," and "The Secret Life of Pets 2" star ELLIE KEMPER visits. Plus, Ryan goes head-to-head with the last "Lil' Champion," 13-year-old Raytheon MATHCOUNTS National Competition winner DANIEL MAI, and the next griller in "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off" whips up a delicious recipe.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories