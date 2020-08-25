Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on NBC - 8/25 - 9/1
Guests include Billy Porter and Seth Rogen.
Tuesday, August 25: Guests Cameron Diaz (Avaline), Billy Porter ("Be An #ArtsHero") and musical guest Jason Aldean (Song: "Got What I Got," Album: 9). (OAD 7/28/20)
Wednesday, August 26: Guests Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and musical guest Foster the People (Single: "Lamb's Wool"). (OAD 8/4/20)
Thursday, August 27: Guests J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders) and Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, & Kyung Lah (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/6/20)
Friday, August 28: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (The High Note), Luke Bryan and musical guest Luke Bryan (Song: "Born Here Live Here Die Here," Album: Born Here Live Here Die Here). (OAD 8/10/20)
Monday, August 31: Guests Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) and Gillian Jacobs (I Used To Go Here). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/5/20)
**Tuesday, September 1: Guests Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Robert Costa (Washington Week). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/17/20)
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
Wednesday, August 26: Guests Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and musical guest Foster the People (Single: "Lamb's Wool"). (OAD 8/4/20)
Thursday, August 27: Guests J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders) and Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, & Kyung Lah (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/6/20)
Friday, August 28: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (The High Note), Luke Bryan and musical guest Luke Bryan (Song: "Born Here Live Here Die Here," Album: Born Here Live Here Die Here). (OAD 8/10/20)
Monday, August 31: Guests Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) and Gillian Jacobs (I Used To Go Here). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/5/20)
**Tuesday, September 1: Guests Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Robert Costa (Washington Week). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/17/20)
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, August 30, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, August 30, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, August 30, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, August 30, 2020