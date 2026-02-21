Liverpool Legends THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Play DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends are bringing their unforgettable Beatles tribute show to DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre for one night only on Friday, April 10.

Handpicked by the late Louise Harrison, sister of the legendary George Harrison, these four world-class musicians and actors honor the band that forever changed music.

From the early mop-top days of "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand," to the colorful era of Sgt. Pepper, all the way through to "Come Together," "Here Comes the Sun", and "Hey Jude"-this immersive show takes you on a Magical Mystery Tour through The Beatles' iconic career.

Narrated by Louise Harrison, who was instrumental in The Beatles' early success, the performance features spot-on vocals, vintage instruments, period costumes, dazzling visuals, and uncanny mannerisms, making audiences feel like they are watching the real thing.