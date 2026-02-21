OUR TOWN to Open at Portland Stage April 1

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Our Town, directed by Todd Brian Backus, will run at Portland Stage from April 1 through April 26, 2026.

The production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic will have pay-what-you-can performances on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 2 p.m.; and Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

The show will also host three discussions. The first will be held at the Script Club @ Portland Public Library on Saturday, March 21 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The second, Artistic Perspective, will be post-show on Sunday, April 5. The third, Curtain Call, will be post-show on Sunday, April 12.

The production stars John Cariani (Stage Manager), Kathleen Lewis (Emily Webb), Parker Hough (George Gibbs), Michael Grew (Mr. Webb), Dana Legawiec (Mrs. Webb), Rob Cameron (Dr. Gibbs), Abbie Killeen (Mrs. Gibbs), Jared Mongeau (Howie & Sam), Kevin O'Leary (Constable & Joe), Moira Driscoll (Mrs. Soames), and Ashanti Williams (Simon).

The creative team includes Backus (director), Bryon Winn (scenic designer / lighting designer), Patrice N. Trower (costume designer), Seth Asa Sengel (sound designer), Myles C. Hatch (stage manager), and Melissa A. Nathan (assistant stage manager).