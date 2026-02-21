THE SECRET GARDEN to Open March 13 at City Theater

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Theater's Spring production is the magical Tony Award-winning musical The Secret Garden, running March 13 through 29.

Book and lyrics are by Marsha Norman and music is by Lucy Simon. The Secret Garden is based on the novel of the same title by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The Secret Garden is a classic. It has elements of magic. It's got nature. It's beautiful and dark and quite wonderful.

After the sudden death of her parents, 10-year-old Mary Lennox is sent to live with an uncle whom she's never met. Mourning the loss of his own true love, Uncle Archibald is distant and strange. Cold, bleak Misselthwaite Manor, haunted by spirits and secrets of the past, is no place for a little girl. Strong-willed and brave-hearted, Mary finds solace in a locked-up, hidden garden, and with it, a path to rebirth, proving that hope can bloom from the darkest of places. With a heartwarming story and beautiful, soaring ballads, The Secret Garden is a musical treat for young and old alike.

The Secret Garden was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 1991, winning three for Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical and Best Scenic Design. It also won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Book of a Musical, Outstanding Orchestrations and Outstanding Set Design.

The performers who are bringing The Secret Garden to life include City Theater favorites Brian McAloon (Archibald Craven), Curran Grant (Dickon), Kristen Gilhooly (Martha), Margen Soliman (Ayah/Mrs. Winthrop), Derek Kingsley (Ben Weatherstaff) and Barbara Laveault (Mrs. Medlock). Newcomers include Mia Love (Lily Craven), Charlotte Van Ledtje (Mary Lennox), Garrett Michael Brown (Dr. Neville Craven) and Nathaniel Cummons (Colin Craven). The cast of Dreamers includes: Lindsay Armstrong, Adam Gallant, Anna Halloran, Lizzie Hobbs, Caleb Lacy, Joe Lambert, Livi Vail and David Aaron Van Duyne.

The creative team for City Theater's production for The Secret Garden: Linda Sturdivant (Producer/ Director), Patrick Martin (Music Director), Mariel Roy (Choreographer), Andrea Carr (Assistant Director/ Swing), Karl Carrigan (Scenic Design), Janice Toomey (Production Assistant), Darnell Stuart (Costume Design), Derek Kingsley (Dialect Coach), Florence Cooley (Lighting Design), Peter Salsbury (Props and Set Decoration), Arcadia Recording (Sound Design), and Greg Brackett (Stage Manager).

Season underwriters are Pizza By Alex and Mobil Studio Designs, and season sponsors are Banded Brewing, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Pension Professionals, and Rapid Ray's. The Secret Garden show sponsors are Andy's Farm & Garden, Bamboo & Wonton and the Biddeford & Saco Chamber of Commerce.

The Secret Garden runs March 13-29, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, March 5.