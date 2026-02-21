Little Radical Theatrics to Present SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Doctor Phillips Center

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Radical Theatrics will present its Spring 2026 production, Something Rotten!, at the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten! Created by Grammy-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, the show was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years."

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self and all that jazz.

The production is directed by Travis Eaton and choreographed by Christopher Payen. Musical direction is by Nishaa Johnson. The show is production managed by Nessy Entertainment, stage managed by Khaila Trent, and assistant stage manged by Alaina Beaver and L’Niarae Blevins.

Something Rotten! stars Robert Chanez as Nick Bottom, Jesse Dean as Nigel Bottom, Alyssa Dowling as William Shakespeare, Jessie Hoffman as Bea Bottom, Emma Licata as Portia, Stephanie Viegas as Nostradamus, Patrick Dall’Occhio as Brother Jeremiah, Jennifer Rae Paxton as Shylock, Derek Hayden as Lord Clapham, and Timothy English, Kenna Higgerson, and Jay Marion as The Ministrels

The production also features Sydney Rafferty as Peter Quince, Sierra Emily as Tom Snout, Austin Proctor as Robin, Taz Scheiber as Francis Flute, Sariah Edwards as Snug and Amanda Hopkins as Horatio .

In the ensemble and various roles are Mary Bou, Emily Derderian, Sarah DiLeo, Max Goldman, Rebecca Goldman, Sydney Heller, Selené Jackson, Dana Jasperelle, Ayanna Lúa, Alex Luxenburg, Liz Malinowski, Camilo Melendez, Diamond Metcalfe, Tyler Moylan, Anferny Munoz, Sammy Pagan, Rebekah Poe, Hannah Rankey, Leonard Robles, Sammy Sharp, Destany Sherman, Ai Star, and Birdie Tyler.

Something Rotten! runs March 20-22 at the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater in the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.