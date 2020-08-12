Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 8/12-8/19 on NBC

Guests for the week include Annie Murphy, Paula Pell, and more!

Below are the upcoming guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS from August 12-August 19!

: New content shot remotely featuring guests Jeff Goldblum (THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) and Sam Jay (Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning). Show 1027A.

: New content remotely featuring guests Paula Pell & John Lutz (Mapleworth Murders, A.P. BIO) and John Berman (Count on Controversy: Inside the Electoral College). Show 1028A.

Guests Sean Penn (Founder of CORE) and Jane Curtin (United We Fall). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/3/20)

New content shot remotely featuring guests Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Robert Costa (Washington Week). Thomas Land sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1029A.

New content shot remotely featuring guests Russell Crowe (Unhinged), Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) and musical guest The Lemon Twigs (Song: "Hell On Wheels," Album: Songs for the General Public). Thomas Land sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1030A.

New content shot remotely featuring guests Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Gayle King (Editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine and Gayle King In the House). Thomas Land sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1031A.

These listings are subject to change.

