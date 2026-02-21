City Stage Company Announces Connecticut Premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Youth Theater / City Stage Company announced the Connecticut premiere of Jagged Little Pill, the Tony Award-winning musical featuring the music of Alanis Morissette.

Performances will run June 12-21, 2026, in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Inspired by Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill is a bold and emotionally charged theatrical experience that explores addiction, identity, mental health, sexual assault, and the complexities of modern family life. Since its Broadway debut, the musical has been praised for its urgent storytelling and contemporary relevance.

"This production represents an important step forward for City Stage Company," said Shelby Davis, Executive Director and Founder. "Jagged Little Pill is not just a musical - it's a conversation. It challenges audiences to confront difficult truths while also offering hope and healing through powerful storytelling and music."

Auditions for the Connecticut premiere will take place: Sunday, March 1, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, March 2, 2026 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Callbacks (if necessary) will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Auditions will be held at 150 Sunnyside Avenue, Chase Park House, in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Performers are asked to prepare 16-32 bars of a contemporary musical theatre or pop/rock song and be prepared for movement. An accompanist will be provided. The audition form must be completed in advance at: https://www.theaterforms.com/CYT/jaggedpill/auditionform/

This production contains mature themes and is recommended for performers ages 16 and up. Casting will be based on ability, emotional readiness, and maturity.

Performances will be June 12-21, 2026, with shows at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

City Youth Theater / City Stage Company remains committed to inclusive and respectful casting and encourages performers of all backgrounds to audition.

Further details regarding venue and ticketing will be announced in the coming months.