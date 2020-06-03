Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 6/3-6/10

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").New content shot remotely featuring guests Amanda Peet (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story), Ramy Youssef (Ramy) & Patrisse Cullors (Political Strategist & Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter) and musical guest Tim McGraw (Single: "I Called Mama"). Show 0995A.New content shot remotely featuring guests Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) and Taika Waititi (Celebrity read-along of Roald Dahl's novel James and the Giant Peach). Show 0996A.: Guests RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race), Stacey Abrams (Founder of Fair Fight) and Maria Bamford (Weakness Is The Brand, What's Your Ailment?!). Elijah Wood sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/11/20)New content shot remotely featuring guest JJ Watt (Ultimate Tag). Show 0997A.New content shot remotely featuring guest Brad Paisley and musical guest Brad Paisley (Single: "No I in Beer"). Show 0998A.New content shot remotely featuring guests Michael Moore ("RUMBLE with Michael Moore") and Bel Powley (The King of Staten Island). Show 0999A.These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions