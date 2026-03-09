Tinker Bell Live-Action Series in Development at Disney+

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney+ is moving forward with a new live-action reimagining of Tinker Bell, the famed fairy from J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan. According to Deadline, Tink will be a live-action series developed for the streamer from writer/producers Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter.

Gary Marsh, former President and Chief Creative Officer for Disney Branded Television, will executive produce alongside Heldens and Carpenter, who are penning the scripts. Quinn Haberman of Selfish Mermaid is also executive producing. A playwright, Carpenter wrote the book for Disney's stage musical version of Freaky Friday.

Notably, this is a different take on the character than the previously announced live-action feature Tink, which would have seen Reese Witherspoon starring and producing, but ultimately never came to fruition. In live-action, Yara Shahidi previously played the character in the 2023 remake, Peter Pan & Wendy, from David Lowery.

Disney's Peter Pan, released in 1953, remains one of the most successful adaptations of the Barrie novel about Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn't age, and the children whom he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland. Since that film, Tinker Bell has become one of the most recognizable symbols of the Disney company, appearing in countless logos, commercials, and in the Disney parks. The character also received her own animated film series from 2008 to 2015.

Carpenter created the 2016 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's bestselling novel 11.22.63. She also wrote and co-executive-produced all five seasons of the series Friday Night Lights (along and wrote plays including Fall, The Faculty Room, and Up (The Man in the Flying Lawn Chair).

Heldens also worked on Friday Night Lights as a writer, and has gone on to executive produce and write on Deception, Camp, The Orville, The Passage, The Big Leap, The Dropout, and Will Trent.

Photo Credit: Disney