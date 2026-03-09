ABC Details 2026 Oscars Coverage: Red Carpet Show, Interviews, & More

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards this Sunday, ABC is airing a host of pre- and post-show coverage, including special segments on Good Morning America, a Red Carpet pre-show, and more.

Emmy Award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall and Emmy Award-winning television personality Jesse Palmer will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 98th Oscars on Sunday, March 15, airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC and Hulu.

The 30-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters, and provide a multiview experience of the red-carpet arrivals, giving the audience every can’t-miss moment from Hollywood’s biggest celebration. This marks Hall’s second year hosting, having previously hosted in 2020, and Palmer’s second consecutive year hosting the official pre-show.

ABC News’ coverage of The Oscars will kick off Thursday, March 12, on GOOD MORNING AMERICA with Lara Spencer in Los Angeles, sitting down with host Conan O’Brien, followed on Friday by Chris Connelly sharing predictions ahead of the big night.

Throughout the week, “GMA” spotlights red-carpet fashion and Oscars-themed segments, including Deals & Steals, Secret Savings, and a preview of the menu with Wolfgang Puck. Coverage culminates Monday, March 16, with the live GMA Oscars Monday After Party, co-anchored by Michael Strahan from Los Angeles, with Lara Spencer sharing her backstage interviews with winners, along with a live performance from the GOOD MORNING AMERICA studio in New York.

ABC News Live kicks off Oscars coverage on Wednesday, March 11, with ABC News contributor Rocsi Diaz live at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood as Conan O’Brien rolls out the red carpet signifying the official countdown to the big day.

Leading up to the ceremony, ABC NEWS LIVE Prime with Linsey Davis continues its monthlong “Oscars for the First Time…” series highlighting historic nominations, including actress Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku, and the all-female sound design team from Sirāt, before streaming live from the Dolby Theatre red carpet on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. EDT with a preview show featuring Kelley Carter.

Coverage continues with an Oscars roundtable airing Saturday, March 14, hosted by Will Ganss and featuring TikTok creators Tefi Pessoa, Caroline Vazzana and Monse Gutierrez discussing film, fashion and this year’s most-talked-about nominations.

ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations will present a star-studded preshow, On The Red Carpet at the Oscars, on Sunday, March 15, airing across ABC Owned Television Stations and affiliates as well as streaming on ABC News Live, the 24/7 award-winning streaming news channel, beginning at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT.

Lara Spencer, along with ABC News anchors Whit Johnson and Linsey Davis, will team up with KABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio, WABC entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo and ABC News entertainment contributor Chris Connelly to welcome this year’s Oscar nominees and presenters as they arrive on the red carpet. Supermodel Roshumba Williams and fashion expert Joe Zee will break down the night’s standout red-carpet fashion.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will keep the party going on THE AFTER the Oscars Show from the stage of the famed Dolby Theatre in front of thousands of early-bird, energized fans — LIVE at 9 a.m. EDT.

They will welcome guests, including comedian superstar Leanne Morgan, “Live”’s red-carpet correspondent and impressionist Matt Friend, and Carson Kressley, who will dish on the night's hottest fashion. The show will also include a musical performance from Wyclef Jean and Andra Day, as well as the best moments from Kelly and Mark backstage with the big winners of the night and Oscars host Conan O’Brien.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 98th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide. Check out the full list of nominees here.