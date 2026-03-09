Video/Photos: Lana Condor Returns in First Look at XO, KITTY Season 3

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Lana Condor will reprise her role as Lara Jean in the new season of XO, Kitty, inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise. This marks her first time appearing in the series and offical return to the franchise.

Check out the official trailer and new photos from the upcoming season, led by Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey. Season 3 of the spinoff series, featuring eight new episodes, will debut on Netflix on April 2, 2026.

Season 3 picks up with Kitty Song Covey as she returns for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She plans to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future. And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time. But when surprise revelations throw her plans and relationships off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected. In addition to Cathcart and Condor, the series stars Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Sule Thelwell (Marius), Hojo Shin (Jiwon), with Peter Thurnwald (Alex), Joshua Lee (Jin), Sasha Bhasin (Praveena), Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee), Philippe Lee (Mr. Moon), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), Han Bi Ryu (Eunice), Sunny Oh (Mihee), Soy Kim (Yisoo), and Christine Heesun Hwang (Gigi) From Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer Valentina Garza, XO, Kitty is executive produced by Jenny Han (Creator), Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment, and Bradley Gardner. Photo Credit: Netflix

Michael K. Lee

Anna Cathcart

Gia Kim

Sang Heon Lee, Sule Thelwell, Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Joshua Hyunho Lee, Hojo Shin

Anthony Keyvan, Joshua Hyunho Lee

Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee

Anna Cathcart

Sule Thelwell, Anthony Keyvan

Hojo Shin

Anna Cathcart, Lana Condor

Philippe Lee

Minyeong Choi

Sang Heon Lee

Anna Cathcart, Lana Condor

Regan Aliyah

Han Bi Ryu, Sang Heon Lee, Christine Heesun Hwang

Anna Cathcart, Jocelyn Shelfo, Gia Kim

Sang Heon Lee