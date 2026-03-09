Photos: Sara Porkalob in DRAGON MAMA at Geffen Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway star Sara Porkalob has returned to the Geffen Playhouse for the second installment of “The Dragon Cycle.” See photos here!

In this next chapter, Maria Porkalob, Jr. dreams of a bigger, gayer life beyond Bremerton, WA. But when an unexpected chance to escape arises, she faces an impossible choice—stay with her struggling family or chase freedom in the wilds of Alaska.

Packed with ghosts, Filipino gangsters, and a killer ’90s R&B soundtrack, this award-winning, high-octane solo show is a raw, hilarious, and deeply moving story of resilience, queer love, and what it takes to break free and find home. Performances will run from March 4 to April 12.