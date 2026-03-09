Video: CLUB CUMMING Trailer Previews New Docuseries About NYC Nightclub





A trailer has been released for Club Cumming, the new docuseries spotlighting Alan Cumming's New York City-based gay bar and nightclub of the same name. Featuring Cumming himself, the six-part docuseries premieres on WOW Presents Plus on March 30th.

Located on the Lower East Side, Club Cumming has featured an impressive array of drag and cabaret performers since opening in 2017. The series goes behind the stage curtains of the nightclub, giving viewers a look at the diverse cast of performers and employees among their chosen family, as they hone their craft, chase big goals, and navigate romantic relationships, all under Cumming's mentorship.

In addition to Cumming, the series will feature cabaret singer Daphne Always, gogo dancer and drag performer Michelle Wynters, drag queen Brini Maxwell, drag king Cunning Stunt, comedian Jake Cornwell, and Club Cumming co-owner and manager Darren Dryden.

Alan Cumming is an award-winning performer of stage and screen. In 1998, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of Cabaret. He continued to work on Broadway in Noel Coward’s Design For Living, The Threepenny Opera opposite Cyndi Lauper and Off Broadway in Jean Genet’s Elle (which he also adapted) and The Seagull, opposite Dianne Wiest. He also serves as the host of NBC's The Traitors.