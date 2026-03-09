Symphony San Jose Unveils 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Symphony San Jose has revealed its 2026/2027 season, one that will mark such historic milestones as the 25th anniversary of the Symphony, the 100th anniversary of the California Theatre, and the 150th anniversary of the first orchestral performance presented in San Jose.

Entering its fifth year under the Massey’s leadership, the South Bay’s premier orchestral ensemble continues to grow, presenting 43 performances from October 2026 to June 2027. The season will include the Symphony’s trademark blend of classical masterpieces, newer discoveries, light classics, pops, ballet, and education programs. Highlights include the addition of a December ‘classics’ program, a second fully staged ballet in partnership with New Ballet, the Symphony’s first use of the California Theatre’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ, and the introduction of a one-hour family concert: My Very First Symphony. The Symphony’s flagship education program, Students at the Symphony, expands to four performances, and the film series returns with a 50th anniversary presentation of Star Wars: A New Hope, performed live in concert at the Center for the Performing Arts.

The New World “America at 250”

October 3 & 4, 2026

Ken-David Masur, conductor / Joyce Yang, piano

Aaron Copland — Billy the Kid Suite

Jonathan Leshnoff — Rhapsody on America (co-commissioned by Symphony San Jose)

Antonín Dvořák — Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”)

Symphonic Spooktacular “Heroes and Villains”

October 24 & 25, 2026

Peter Jaffe, conductor / Bianca Orsi, vocalist

Program to Include:

Gioachino Rossini — William Tell Overture

Richard Wagner — Ride of the Valkyries

Charles Gounod — Funeral March of a Marionette

Paul Dukas — The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Themes from Batman, Spiderman, and much more

Merry Mozart

December 5 & 6, 2026

Nathan Aspinall, conductor

Richard Wagner — Siegfried Idyll

Ottorino Respighi — Trittico Botticelliano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — Symphony No. 39

Holiday Spectacular

December 12 & 13, 2026

Elena Sharkova, conductor / Symphony San Jose Chorale / Cantabile Youth Singers / New Ballet

Program to Include:

Beloved holiday classics, heartwarming carols, dazzling dance numbers, audience sing-alongs, and the ever-popular Twelve Days of Silicon Valley

The San Jose Nutcracker

December 19 – 27, 2026

New Ballet / Dalia Rawson, choreographer / Thomas Shoebotham, conductor

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — The Nutcracker

My Very First Nutcracker

December 20, 22, 23, & 27, 2026

New Ballet / Dalia Rawson, choreographer / Thomas Shoebotham, conductor

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — The Nutcracker (Act 1)

Pictures at an Exhibition

January 23 & 24, 2027

Tatsuya Shimono, conductor / Jon Nakamatsu, piano

Michael Daugherty — American Gothic

Maurice Ravel — Piano Concerto in G Major

Modest Mussorgsky — Pictures at an Exhibition

Concerto for Orchestra

March 6 & 7, 2027

Jose Luis Gomez, conductor / Marshall Gilkes, trombone / Monique Hafen Adams, narrator

Benjamin Britten — The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

Marshall Gilkes — Trombone Concerto

Béla Bartók — Concerto for Orchestra

My Very First Symphony

March 7, 2027

Benjamin Britten — The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

Star Wars: A New Hope – Film in Concert

April 10 & 11, 2027

Ryan Murray, conductor

Presented at the Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA.

The Mighty Organ

May 8 & 9, 2027

Anna Rakitina, conductor / Margaret Kvamme, organ

Caroline Shaw — Entr’acte

Francis Poulenc — Organ Concerto

Camille Saint-Saëns — Symphony No. 3 (“Organ”)

Sleeping Beauty

May 22 & 23, 2027

New Ballet / Dalia Rawson, choreographer / Thomas Shoebotham, conductor

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — The Sleeping Beauty

My Very First Ballet

May 22 & 23, 2027

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — The Sleeping Beauty (reduced one-hour version)

Ode to Joy

June 5 & 6, 2027

Nathan Aspinall, conductor / Emily Birsan, soprano / Anna Laurenzo, mezzo-soprano / Ben Gulley, tenor / Enrico Lagasca, bass / Symphony San Jose Chorale

Leonard Bernstein — Chichester Psalms

Ludwig van Beethoven — Symphony No. 9 (“Choral”)

Unless otherwise noted, all performances will be held at the California Theatre, 345 S First Street, San Jose, CA.

Programs and Artists Subject to Change.