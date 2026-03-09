My Shows
Photos: Andrew Sellon and More in RICHARD III at The Curtain

The Curtain’s Richard III stars stage and screen’s Andrew Sellon as Richard III, who is joined by Spencer Aste, Yair Ben-Dor, Julia Campanelli, and more.

You can now get a first look at production photos of The Curtain's all-new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Richard III starring Andrew Sellon (Mr. Penn on TV’s “Gotham”).

The Curtain’s Richard III is playing Nimbus Arts Center in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train, with performances to continue through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The Curtain’s Richard III stars stage and screen’s Andrew Sellon as Richard III, who is joined by Spencer Aste, Yair Ben-Dor, Julia Campanelli, Gys De Villiers, Sean Gallagher, Malin Glade, Aaron Gonner, Brandon Jones, Max Murray, Christianna Nelson, James Rana, Charles Friedrick Seacrease, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Jon Okabayashi, Joe Penczak, and Inez Vega-Romero. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.

Photo credit: Will O'Hare 

Julia Campanelli

ChristiAnna Nelson

Andrew Sellon

Aaron Gonner

Andrew Sellon

ChristiAnna Nelson and Inez Vega-Romero

Andrew Sellon

Andrew Sellon and Gys De Villiers

Malin Glade and Andrew Sellon

Lauren Jeanne Thomas

Yair Ben-Dor, Brandon Jones and Gys De Villiers

Yair Ben-Dor and Jon Okabayashi




