Photos: MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM Rehearsals at The Goodman

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nearly 30 years after its box-office-record-setting 1997 Chicago premiere production, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey‘s Black Bottom returns to The Goodman, helmed by Chicago legends Chuck Smith (Director) and Harry J. Lennix (Associate/Music Director). See rehearsal photos here!

Get a peek into the rehearsal room of Smith’s all-Chicago cast, including E. Faye Butler, Al’Jaleel McGhee, Scott Aiello, David Alan Anderson, Matt DeCaro, Marc Grapey, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Jabari Khaliq, Kelvin Rostin Jr. and Cedric Young. Understudies include Wydetta Carter, Robert Cornelius, Isis Elizabeth (Paramount Theatre’s Brighter Future), Patrick Newson Jr., Joseph Primes and Ron E. Rains.

It’s 1927 Chicago, and Ma Rainey (E. Faye Butler), “The Mother of the Blues,” takes her time getting ready to record. Tensions and temperatures rise as the musicians recount tales of rage, joy, betrayal and faith in astonishing stories and a heart-stopping climax.

Photo credit: Justin Barbin