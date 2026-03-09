Photos: MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM Rehearsals at The Goodman
Get a peek into the rehearsal room of Smith’s all-Chicago cast, including E. Faye Butler, Al’Jaleel McGhee, Scott Aiello, David Alan Anderson, and more.
Nearly 30 years after its box-office-record-setting 1997 Chicago premiere production, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey‘s Black Bottom returns to The Goodman, helmed by Chicago legends Chuck Smith (Director) and Harry J. Lennix (Associate/Music Director). See rehearsal photos here!
Get a peek into the rehearsal room of Smith’s all-Chicago cast, including E. Faye Butler, Al’Jaleel McGhee, Scott Aiello, David Alan Anderson, Matt DeCaro, Marc Grapey, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Jabari Khaliq, Kelvin Rostin Jr. and Cedric Young. Understudies include Wydetta Carter, Robert Cornelius, Isis Elizabeth (Paramount Theatre’s Brighter Future), Patrick Newson Jr., Joseph Primes and Ron E. Rains.
It’s 1927 Chicago, and Ma Rainey (E. Faye Butler), “The Mother of the Blues,” takes her time getting ready to record. Tensions and temperatures rise as the musicians recount tales of rage, joy, betrayal and faith in astonishing stories and a heart-stopping climax.
Photo credit: Justin Barbin
Cedric Young, Harry Lennix, Tiffany Renee Johnson, David Alan Anderson, Jabari Khaliq, Chuck Smith, Al'Jaleel McGhee, E. Faye Butler, Matt DeCaro, Marc Grapey, Kelvin Roston Jr., Scott Aiello
Chuck Smith, Harry Lennix, Malkia Stampley
Al'Jaleel McGhee, E. Faye Butler.
Chuck Smith, Harry Lennix, Lo Williams
E. Faye Butler, Wydetta Carter, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Isis Elizabeth
Kelvin Roston Jr., Robert Cornelius, Cedric Young
Jabari Khaliq, Al'Jaleel McGhee
