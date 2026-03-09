Video: Chubby Bunny Game Goes Wrong in SHRINKING Season 3 Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seven of Shrinking Season 3. The Apple comedy series returned to the streamer at the end of January, fresh off the announcement of a Season 4 renewal.

In a clip from the upcoming episode, which debuts on Wednesday, March 11, Alice, Jimmy and the gang celebrate Tia's birthday with a round of her favorite game, Chubby Bunny. But when Louis joins in, things don't go as planned. Also in the episode, Liz’s mother-in-law visits and Paul ponders his legacy.

Led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking features an all-star ensemble including Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Broadway alum Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

The series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules of therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

The third season welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking has earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations as well as a Critics' Choice win for Urie for his performance in the sophomore season. Watch our exclusive interview with Urie about the Season 3 Les Misérables performance here.

Photo Credit: Apple TV