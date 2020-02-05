Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 2/5-2/12
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.
An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").
Wednesday, February 5: Guests Ewan McGregor (Birds of Prey: And the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet) and Erin Jackson (Various stand-up dates, Album: GRUDGERY). Ilan Rubin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0948
Thursday, February 6: Guests Elijah Wood (Come To Daddy), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) and Paul Yoon (Run Me to Earth). Ilan Rubin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0949
Friday, February 7: Guests Kristen Bell (The Good Place), DESUS & MERO (Desus & Mero) and musical guest Little Big Town (Album: Nightfall). Chris Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/29/20)
Monday, February 10: Guests Claire Danes (Homeland), Zach Woods (Downhill) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (Governor of California). Elijah Wood sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0950
Tuesday, February 11: Guests RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race), Stacey Abrams (Founder of Fair Fight) and Maria Bamford (Weakness Is The Brand, What's Your Ailment?!). Elijah Wood sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0951
**Wednesday, February 12: Guests Edie Falco (Tommy), Adam Pally (Indebted) and Andrew Zimmern & José Andrés (What's Eating America). Elijah Wood sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0952
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, February 7, 2020
Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, February 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CRIMINAL MINDS on CBS - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").
Wednesday, February 5: Guests Ewan McGregor (Birds of Prey: And the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet) and Erin Jackson (Various stand-up dates, Album: GRUDGERY). Ilan Rubin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0948
Thursday, February 6: Guests Elijah Wood (Come To Daddy), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) and Paul Yoon (Run Me to Earth). Ilan Rubin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0949
Friday, February 7: Guests Kristen Bell (The Good Place), DESUS & MERO (Desus & Mero) and musical guest Little Big Town (Album: Nightfall). Chris Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/29/20)
Monday, February 10: Guests Claire Danes (Homeland), Zach Woods (Downhill) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (Governor of California). Elijah Wood sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0950
Tuesday, February 11: Guests RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race), Stacey Abrams (Founder of Fair Fight) and Maria Bamford (Weakness Is The Brand, What's Your Ailment?!). Elijah Wood sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0951
**Wednesday, February 12: Guests Edie Falco (Tommy), Adam Pally (Indebted) and Andrew Zimmern & José Andrés (What's Eating America). Elijah Wood sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0952