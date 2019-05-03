Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 5/6-5/10
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of May 6-10 (subject to change):
Monday, May 6
1. Diane Keaton ("Poms") 2. Samin Nosrat ("Salt Fat Acid Heat") 3. Musical Guest YG Ft. Tyga and Jon-Z
Tuesday, May 7
1. George Clooney ("Catch-22") 2. Dr. Mehmet Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show") 3. Musical Guest Pink Sweat$
Wednesday, May 8
1. Rebel Wilson ("The Hustle") 2. Kyle Chandler ("Catch-22") 3. Musical Guest Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
Thursday, May 9
1. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jacob Batalon ("Spider-Man: Far From Home") 2. Musical Guest Vampire Weekend
Friday, May 10 (OAD: 5/1)
1. Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") 2. Dennis Quaid ("The Intruder") 3. Musical Guest P!nk
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
