Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 4/13-4/17
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of April 13-17 (subject to change):Monday, April 13
1. Jack BlackTuesday, April 14
1. Jason BatemanWednesday, April 15
1. George StephanopoulosThursday, April 16
TBDFriday, April 17
TBD Jimmy and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, April 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on Part Two of AMERICAN IDOL - THIS IS ME on ABC - Sunday, April 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Saturday, April 25, 2020
1. Jack BlackTuesday, April 14
1. Jason BatemanWednesday, April 15
1. George StephanopoulosThursday, April 16
TBDFriday, April 17
TBD Jimmy and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)