Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 4/13-4/17

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of April 13-17 (subject to change):

1. Jack Black

1. Jason Bateman

1. George Stephanopoulos

TBD

TBD





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop