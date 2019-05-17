Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/20-5/24
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of May 20-24. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, May 20 - Actress Julianna Margulies ("The Hot Zone")
Tuesday, May 21 - Comedian Jimmy Kimmel ("Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'"); race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.; author and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams ("Theodore Roosevelt for the Defense: The Courtroom Battle to Save His Legacy")
Wednesday, May 22 - Paula Faris speaks exclusively with Abby Lee Miller
Thursday, May 23 - Actor Richard Madden ("Rocketman"); actor Kevin Farley ("Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh"); author Laura Gassner Otting ("Limitless: How to Ignore Everybody, Carve Your Own Path, and Live Your Best Life"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, May 24 - "GMA" Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Hozier
