Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 4/27-5/2

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of April 27-May 2. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

- A performance by Josh Groban; Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

- Performing artist Billy Porter; Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

- Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan ("American Idol")

- Television personality Jack Osbourne ("Portals to Hell"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

- Actor Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"); a performance by for KING & COUNTRY; Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson





