Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 10/28-11/1
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Oct. 28 - Actors Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"); actress Queen Latifah ("The Little Mermaid Live!")
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Author Angie Cruz ("Dominicana: A Novel"); actors Emma Thompson and Henry Golding ("Last Christmas"); cooking with author Tieghan Gerard; "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated couple
Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Actress Emilia Clarke ("Last Christmas"); author Rachel Hollis on her Last 90 Days challenge; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Thursday, Oct. 31 - "Good Morning America" celebrates Halloween; a performance by The O'Jays
Friday, Nov. 1 - A performance by Hootie & the Blowfish
