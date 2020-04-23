Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 4/25-4/30
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, April 25
- Saturday Sessions: The Killers
- The Dish: Toni Tipton-Martin, author of Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking: A Cookbook
- Author Stephen Fried
Monday, April 27
- Vivek Murthy, author of Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World
- Jung H. Pak, former CIA analyst & author of Becoming Kim Jong Un
Tuesday, April 28
- Brian Cornell, CEO of Target
- John Grisham, author of Camino Winds
Wednesday, April 29
- TBD
Thursday, April 30
- John King, former Secretary of Education
- James Clear, author of Atomic Habits
Friday, May 1
- Lisa Damour, clinical psychologist & author
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, May 10, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, May 3, 2020
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, April 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Thursday, April 23, 2020
Saturday, April 25
- Saturday Sessions: The Killers
- The Dish: Toni Tipton-Martin, author of Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking: A Cookbook
- Author Stephen Fried
Monday, April 27
- Vivek Murthy, author of Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World
- Jung H. Pak, former CIA analyst & author of Becoming Kim Jong Un
Tuesday, April 28
- Brian Cornell, CEO of Target
- John Grisham, author of Camino Winds
Wednesday, April 29
- TBD
Thursday, April 30
- John King, former Secretary of Education
- James Clear, author of Atomic Habits
Friday, May 1
- Lisa Damour, clinical psychologist & author