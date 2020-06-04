Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 6/4-6/19

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" sees comedian, actress, social media sensation, producer and author Lilly Singh bring her unique perspective to late night. Singh hosts celebrity interviews, talks current events, performs musical and sketch comedy, plays games and more.A self-proclaimed "unicorn," the multi-faceted star's debut in the late-night landscape is especially noteworthy as she's a Canadian woman of Indian descent, combining a fresh take on the day's events, Pop culture, diversity and life. According to Vulture, "A Little Late" is "already a colorful addition to the late-night lineup" and Deadline noted that the show "is thoughtful and crackles with millennial-driven energy.""A Little Late with Lilly Singh" is produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel co-executive produce.

Thursday, June 4: TAN FRANCE plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 4/13/20



**Friday, June 5: RUPAUL plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 1/21/20



**Monday, June 8: JAY SHETTY, HUMBLE THE POET and SUBHAH AGARWAL plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 4/28/20



**Tuesday, June 9: ADAM RODRIGUEZ and KELSEY COOK plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 4/7/20



**Wednesday, June 10: RHETT & LINK plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 1/8/20



**Thursday, June 11: ADAM DEVINE plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 11/11/19



**Friday, June 12: TERRY CREWS plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 4/1/2-0



**Monday, June 15: D'ARCY CARDEN and ALI KOLBERT plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/4/20



**Tuesday, June 16: CHRISSY METZ and MARLENA RODRIGUEZ plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 3/10/20



**Wednesday, June 17: PHOEBE ROBINSON plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 4/30/20



**Thursday, June 18: RON FUNCHES plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 4/8/20



**Friday, June 19: LARRY WILMORE and QUINTA BRUNSON plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 5/5/20



These listings are subject to change.



**denotes changes or additions

