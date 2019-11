Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 11/25-11/29

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.THOMAS MIDDLEDITCH, MARTIN STARR, ZACK WOODS and AMANDA CREW plus signature segments, games and sketches.JILLIAN BELL & UTKARSH AMBUDKAR plus signature segments, games and sketches.ESTHER POVITSKY and BRENDA SONG plus signature segments, games and sketches.SNOOP DOGG plus signature segments, games and sketches.ASHLEY GRAHAM plus signature segments, games and sketches. (OAD 11/6/19)These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions