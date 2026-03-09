MAMMA MIA! Will Return To Toronto's Princess Of Wales Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The global hit musical MAMMA MIA! will return to Toronto this summer, playing the Princess of Wales Theatre from August 4–30, 2026. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on March 16.

The musical has a long history in Toronto. Its North American premiere took place at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in 2000, where it ran until 2005. The production has since returned to Mirvish stages for four additional engagements, each selling out.

Featuring music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson, MAMMA MIA! tells the story of a mother, a daughter, and three possible fathers on a Greek island, set to songs by ABBA.

Since its London premiere in 1999 and Broadway opening in 2001, the musical has been seen by more than 70 million people worldwide. The production has been staged in more than 50 productions across 16 languages and has grossed more than $7 billion globally.

The 25th anniversary production returned to Broadway in August 2025 for a limited engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre, where the musical first opened in 2001. The show previously ran for 14 years on Broadway, playing at the Winter Garden Theatre and later the Broadhurst Theatre.

Producer Judy Craymer also produced the film adaptation Mamma Mia!, which became the highest-grossing live-action musical film at the time of its release. A sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, premiered in 2018.

The stage production is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony Van Laast. The creative team also includes scenic and costume designer Mark Thompson, lighting designer Howard Harrison, sound designers Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervisor Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by The TRC Company.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals serves as executive producer in association with Work Light Productions.

Tickets

Tickets will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. on March 16 online or by calling 1-800-461-3333.