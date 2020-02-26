Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, March 7, 2020

Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, March 7, 2020Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on March 7:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Ruthie" - A "no dogs allowed" policy gets an 8-month-old collie-lab mix evicted from her first home. But with Brandon's help, Ruthie finds a new place to live, with a loving couple who have been searching for an emotional support dog. (New)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Doggie Doorbell" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the doorbell just for your dog; the toddler carrier that lets kids stand up for the ride; the app that counts your calories by taking a picture of your food; and when music became mobile. (New)

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE

"A Night Flier, a Nasa Natural, and a New Innovation" - On this week's episode: a zoologist who loves bats so much she's dedicated her whole life to them, the former NASA chief scientist who is certain you're going to Mars, and a high school student who invented a new way to make a prosthetic device for a man in need. (OAD 11/23/19)

PET VET DREAM TEAM

"Beloved Pets" - Twin sisters Audrey and Allison fear the worst when beloved lab Hunter starts growing lumps. Can the vets discover the cause and cure him? Then, Dr. Danni helps a cat after a neighborhood stray gives him a nasty bite. (New)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"There's No Business like Snow Business" - Hope's team rescues a grey seal pup, and a snowy owl prepares for a long journey north. (New)

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL

"Ole Pal Road" - Today, a dog is always happy with the little horse with a big heart. Plus, a bunny and a pooch know a ra-bit about each other, as they're an inseparable duo. (New)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG (7th Season)

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)

Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.




