Flamenco Festival New York to Present HIMNO VERTICAL

Rocío Márquez will be presenting her latest project Himno Vertical, which honors life and death as a continuous transformation, as part of this year's Flamenco Festival, with a performance on February 25, at 7 p.m at the CUNY Graduate Center - Elebash Recital Hall.

Márquez is one of the leading innovators of flamenco today. Her singing blends tradition and experimentation, engaging in dialogue with genres such as classical music, electronics, baroque and popular music, while staying rooted in the essence of flamenco.

A work that honors life and death as a continuous transformation, Himno Vertical does not follow individual authorship but emerges from a collective voice, becoming a circular ritual of goodbye and welcome. Challenging the idea of personal creation, the work embraces anonymity, breathing through the memories and thoughts of those who engage with it. Authorship is no longer a personal mark, but an empty space filled with the voices of all who pass by.