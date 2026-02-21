PORTRAIT OF THE BIRTHDAY BOY to Run at Spark Theatre Festival NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Portrait of the Birthday Boy will run for two performances as part of Spark Theatre Festival NYC this spring, with shows on April 8 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 9 p.m. at Tada! Theater/28th Street Theater.

It is 1989, and Owen and three friends are in Vermont to celebrate his 30th birthday. Haunted by his past, Owen still risks a grand gesture to convince Max that they should be more than friends. At the same time, Owen’s friends Reg and Jared, a couple, get devastating news.

Eugene Grygo is the writer-producer, Rachael Langton is the director, and Alexandra Scordato is the associate producer.