 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

PORTRAIT OF THE BIRTHDAY BOY to Run at Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Performances are April 8 and 10.

By: Feb. 21, 2026
PORTRAIT OF THE BIRTHDAY BOY to Run at Spark Theatre Festival NYC Image

Portrait of the Birthday Boy will run for two performances as part of Spark Theatre Festival NYC this spring, with shows on April 8 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 9 p.m. at Tada! Theater/28th Street Theater.

It is 1989, and Owen and three friends are in Vermont to celebrate his 30th birthday. Haunted by his past, Owen still risks a grand gesture to convince Max that they should be more than friends. At the same time, Owen’s friends Reg and Jared, a couple, get devastating news.

Eugene Grygo is the writer-producer, Rachael Langton is the director, and Alexandra Scordato is the associate producer.




Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos