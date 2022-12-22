Scoop: MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY on NBC - Saturday, December 31, 2022
“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will air live on NBC FROM Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 FROM 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also stream live on Peacock.
NBC will ring in the new year with the second iteration of "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus, who will be joined by co-host and global SUPERSTAR Dolly Parton.
The star-studded event will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests. "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" will air live on NBC FROM Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 FROM 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also stream live on Peacock.
Joining Cyrus and Parton live FROM Miami will be an all-star lineup of musical guests, including acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and chart-topping Grammy Award nominee Sia.
"Saturday Night Live's" Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please DON'T Destroy will also appear.
The highly anticipated event will air live on NBC on Saturday, Dec. 31 FROM 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also be livestreamed on Peacock.
Last year's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" was the #1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards) and delivered NBC's best New Year's Eve viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014.
"Miley's New Year's Eve Party" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It's also produced by Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and directed by Joe DeMaio.
