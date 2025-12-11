Reanne Acasio, Joshua Dela Cruz and More to Star in HERE LIES LOVE at the Mark Taper Forum

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Center Theatre Group has revealed the cast for a new production of the musical Here Lies Love at the Mark Taper Forum featuring music by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim. The production, the first since appearing on Broadway in 2023, will be performed at the Taper from February 11 to March 22, 2026 (press opening February 18) in a transformative experience combining disco beats with adrenaline-fueled choreography and an innovative visual design.

The cast features Reanne Acasio as Imelda Marcos, Joshua Dela Cruz as Aquino, Chris Renfro as Ferdinand Marcos, Carol Angeli as Estrella, Aura Mayari as Punong-Abala/Host, and Joan Almedilla as Aurora. The ensemble includes Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Kayla Amistad, Kelvin Co, Joanne Javien Coudriet, Audrey Lyn Crabaño, JeffLorenz Garrido, Sarah Kay, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Danielle Louise Mendoza, Justine Rafael, and Ryan Salazar. The swings are Zandi de Jesus, Johnisa Almariya Breault, and Hayden Rivas.

Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos' rise to power and the corruption, violence, and authoritarian rule during her time as First Lady and her family’s exile amidst the People Power Revolution. The show goes beyond Imelda's near-mythic obsession with shoes to explore true questions of power and responsibility. It is a story fueled by greed, power, and disco that feels as timely today as ever.

“Announcing this powerhouse all-Filipino cast for Here Lies Love at Center Theatre Group fills me with immense pride and gratitude,” said Snehal Desai. “This production is a celebration of community, artistry, and representation, and I cannot wait to watch these performers light up the Taper. LA is home to the largest Filipino community in the country and it’s an honor to bring this show, and this powerful new production, to audiences here.”

