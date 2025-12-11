Rebecca S'manga Frank and More to Star in RELENTLESS World Premiere at Syracuse Stage

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Syracuse Stage has revealed the cast and creative team for the world premiere production of “Relentless” by Rae Binstock, a new drama about a former contender, her stubborn coach and their fight over the future of a legendary boxing gym. Directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo (Syracuse Stage: “Primary Trust,” “Once,” The Atlantic: NYTimes Critic’s Pick “El Otro Oz”), “Relentless” is a co-production with Sing Out, Louise! Productions (Broadway: “Allegiance,” “& Juliet,” “Hadestown”) and runs February 4 to 22, 2026, in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage.

Monique Jeffries was supposed to be one of the greats: She had the skill, the hunger and Johnny, a coach who pushed her to fight like her life depended on it—until an especially brutal knockout resulted in an early retirement. These days Monique manages Bailey’s, the gym where she cut her teeth, training “white collar” clients while co-owner Johnny coaches a neighborhood kid with his sights set on the Golden Gloves amateur title.

Enter Matt, an investment banker who has the vision, and the cash, to transform Bailey’s—a gritty holdout in an increasingly gentrified Brooklyn—into an elite facility where the next generation of fighters can train alongside high-end clientele who will pay top dollar to live out their own boxing movie dreams. But with the legacy of Bailey’s on the line, it’ll take more than money to convince Johnny to part with the past, pitting him against Monique in an intimate, bare-knuckled bout for the very soul of their sport.

Rebecca S'manga Frank* (“At the Wedding,” Lincoln Center Theater) stars as Monique, with Jeorge Bennett Watson* as Johnny and Stephen Michael Spencer* (Broadway: “Clyde’s”) as Matt. Rounding out the cast are David Harrison Pralgo* as Johnny’s protege Wookie, Caylie Filipa as Bailey’s fledgling new hire Bex and Sean Patrick Reilly* (Broadway: “Superior Donuts”) as Chicken, an old-school Polish trainer who spends his days parked in a ringside recliner.

The creative team includes Ann Byersdorfer (scenic designer), Lux Haac (Costume Designer), Jessica Creager (lighting designer), Daniela Hart (Uptown Works, sound designer) and Teniece Divya Johnson (fight choreographer). The production stage manager is Fran Acuña-Almiron*. The community partners for “Relentless” are the Falk College of Sport at Syracuse University and Prime Time Boxing (401 W. Taylor St. Syracuse, N.Y.).

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More